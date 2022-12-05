Rams stay optimistic in historically bad title defense year

1
·5 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) The Los Angeles Rams' locker room has not fractured during their historically poor Super Bowl title defense season, and Sean McVay still speaks optimistically about his veterans' leadership, his young players' emergences and this franchise's long-term future.

Those small victories in a season full of big losses are just about all that's left for the Rams (3-9), who have lost six straight heading into a short week of preparation for a visit from the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.

''It's football, man,'' receiver Brandon Powell said Monday. ''You're going to win some, you're going to lose some. I just hope everybody keeps that same energy when the tide flips. That's all.''

The fact that the energy isn't perceptibly negative in the locker room of an injury-riddled team that has not won a game since Oct. 16 might be McVay's only impressive achievement this season.

The Rams have the worst 12-game record for a defending Super Bowl champion in NFL history, falling behind the 1987 New York Giants. They've got the longest losing streak ever suffered by a defending champ, and their .250 winning percentage is the lowest by any team at any point in the season after winning a ring, according to SportRadar.

Los Angeles' 27-23 loss to Seattle on Sunday ensured the franchise's first losing season under McVay. The Rams played without quarterback Matthew Stafford and All-Pros Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp, along with an additional host of projected starters, because of injuries.

John Wolford passed for 178 yards in place of Stafford, and he has a stiff neck that could affect his preparation. McVay isn't sure whether Wolford or Bryce Perkins will start against the Raiders.

No matter which quarterback takes the field, he will know that if the Rams don't beat Vegas, they will go two full months without a victory while falling farther into post-Super Bowl infamy.

''Fortunately, it's a short week,'' McVay said. ''We'll turn around and we'll see if we can continue to try to go in the right direction. This is challenging, but I am proud to be going through this with these guys, and this is where real growth can occur.''

WHAT'S WORKING

Los Angeles' terrible rushing offense is showing signs of life after picking up 171 yards on the ground against Seattle. Cam Akers had 60 yards and two TDs, while wideouts Powell and Tutu Atwell combined to rush for 68 yards on seven jet sweeps and similar plays. Powell had a career-high 84 total yards.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The defense soundly outplayed the offense for the first two months of the season, but Los Angeles is yielding 374 yards and just under 27 points per game over the past four losses. The Rams' secondary is unimpressive, and Bobby Wagner has been the only consistent standout in the front seven, even before Donald was hurt.

STOCK UP

Michael Hoecht - the Rams' undrafted, 310-pound, Ivy League defensive tackle from Canada - is showing remarkable acumen as an edge rusher. He got the first two sacks of his NFL career against Seattle, along with three quarterback hits, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble - and he did it in front of his grandfather, who was attending his first NFL game. Hoecht already is more productive than Justin Hollins, who had one sack in 10 games before being cut, and injured Terrell Lewis, who has one sack in 11 games.

STOCK DOWN

Wolford has mobility and decent accuracy, but his relatively weak arm strength was exposed on several throws against the Seahawks, and it must be reflected in McVay's game planning. Along with a gallery of underthrows and curious choices, Wolford has only one touchdown pass - a meaningless last-minute score in a loss last month - in four career NFL starts.

INJURED

Stafford is likely to miss the rest of the season with his bruised spinal cord, but McVay said Monday that the injury isn't expected to be a long-term health problem, and the quarterback should have ''a good, healthy offseason.'' ... McVay expects CB David Long Jr. to be out Thursday with a groin injury, likely creating more playing time for rookie Cobie Durant.

KEY NUMBER

6 - A career-high touches in the first career start for Atwell, the Rams' much-debated second-round pick in 2021. The 5-foot-9 speedster turned them into a career-high 71 total yards with two receptions and four rushes. Wolford underthrew Atwell on what would have been a long touchdown reception, and Atwell barely missed a 22-yard TD catch as well when he couldn't get his second foot inbounds. McVay has finally given Atwell his first regular role on offense over the past two weeks, and the coach acknowledged Monday that he should have utilized Atwell's talents sooner.

NEXT STEPS

The short turnaround is physically demanding, but the Rams can build quickly on the offensive concepts that worked against Seattle. A win over a franchise that's still beloved in Southern California would be an enormous relief for McVay's group. If not, the Rams will match their longest skid since moving home to LA.

---

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Recommended Stories

  • 6 takeaways from Rams’ 27-23 loss to the Seahawks

    Here are our immediate takeaways from the Rams' heartbreaking loss to the Seahawks in Week 13

  • Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford not throwing in offseason affected 2022

    The Rams, at 3-9, are unofficially the worst defending Super Bowl champions in NFL history. It’s a title that includes something very good, but part of it is not good at all — especially with the next three games in non-flexed standalone windows. There was no reason to believe the Rams would be this bad, [more]

  • Seahawks at Rams: Week 13 preview and prediction

    The Rams have cratered to 3-8 and the hits keep coming, injury wise.

  • Aaron Donald, John Wolford estimated as non-participants Monday

    Rams quarterback John Wolford started in place of Matthew Stafford on Sunday and took a beating. He took nine hits and four sacks and left for one play after one particularly brutal sack. The Rams didn’t practice Monday, but they estimated Wolford as a non-participant with a neck injury. They will play in Thursday Night [more]

  • USC will play Tulane in Cotton Bowl, QB Caleb Williams' status undetermined

    Two days after seeing its College Football Playoff dreams dashed by an injury to star quarterback Caleb Williams and a deflating 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game, the Trojans can officially turn the focus forward again. USC (11-2), which finished No. 10 in the final CFP rankings, was selected to play in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2 (1 p.m.), in Dallas, Texas, against No. 16 Tulane (11-2). It marks the Trojans' first bowl game since 2019 and first marquee bowl game since losing to Ohio State in the 2017 Cotton Bowl.

  • Browns announce David Njoku, Tommy Togiai, 4 other inactives vs. Texans

    The Cleveland Browns have announced their six inactives vs. the Texans

  • Saints vs. Buccaneers: 6 key matchups to watch

    The Saints are back at in in primetime. Here are 6 matchups that will decide their MNF matchup with the Bucs, via @RossJacksonNOLA:

  • Rams' Stafford likely out for year with spinal cord bruise

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is likely to miss the rest of the season with a bruised spinal cord. Rams coach Sean McVay revealed the nature of his Super Bowl-winning quarterback's most recent injury Sunday after Los Angeles' 27-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. ''There's a good chance'' that Stafford won't play again this season, McVay said.

  • Where are they now? Buddy Parrott enjoying down time

    Crew chief and tire changer Buddy Parrott worked with Darrell Waltrip and other top NASCAR drivers over a 30-year career.

  • Southern Cal, Riley headed to Cotton Bowl to play Tulane

    After missing its chance to get into the College Football Playoff, Southern California is going to the Cotton Bowl to play the highest-ranked Group of Five team in a stadium where coach Lincoln Riley won a few championships before taking over the Trojans. Two days after losing in the Pac-12 championship game, when a win very likely would have put them in the four-team CFP playoff, the Trojans got matched Sunday to play American Athletic Conference champion Tulane on Jan. 2.

  • Lions' Jameson Williams quiet in NFL debut, still has 'everything it takes to be that guy'

    Detroit Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams, the No. 12 pick of the draft, played six snaps, ran two pass routes and did not catch his only target.

  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba to miss Ohio State's College Football Playoff games and will enter NFL draft

    Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the star Ohio State slot receiver who has missed most of this season with an injury, will not play in College Football Playoff.

  • 2023 mock draft sees Boston Celtics go for additional wing depth

    This player certainly ought to be on Boston's radar should he be available when the Celtics are on the clock.

  • Ravens Week 15 matchup vs. Browns moved to Saturday afternoon

    The Ravens' Week 15 matchup with the Cleveland Browns was flexed to a different time slot

  • Unsatisfying tie leaves Commanders, Giants in thick of NFC playoff hunt

    The longtime NFC East rivals played a rare December game that mattered on Sunday. They couldn't come up with a winner. A Week 15 rematch looms large.

  • Dolphins' Mike Gesicki on critical fourth-down play: ‘I thought it was a catch'

    An uneven day by the Dolphins' offense revolved around a critical fourth-down pass to Mike Gesicki. After first ruled a conversion, it was overturned.

  • Spain or Morocco? World Cup passions blur in Spanish exclave

    CEUTA, Spain (AP) The World Cup knockout game between Spain and Morocco will bring millions of fans on both sides of the Strait of Gibraltar together around screens in bars and living rooms to see which country will keep alive its dream of soccer glory. Nowhere will loyalties likely be more blurred than in Spain's tiny North African territory of Ceuta where identities, both national and religious, often mix in unpredictable ways that confound the easy categories of sports fandom. Sulaika Hosain, a 26-year-old Ceuta native, feels ''100% Spanish,'' yet when the game kicks off on Tuesday in Qatar, her sympathies will tilt toward Morocco, the land of her grandfather.

  • Return of Nate Hobbs a big deal for Raiders in re-match with Chargers

    Nate Hobbs had big game for Raiders in season-opener vs the Chargers. His return is huge in today's re-match.

  • Josh Jacobs estimated as limited participant with calf, quad injuries

    Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has spent the past two weeks on the practice report with a calf injury. Listed as questionable, Jacobs not only played but had 67 touches for 453 yards and three touchdowns in wins over the Seahawks and Chargers. So, it’s no wonder Jacobs remains on the injury list this week. [more]

  • ‘These Restaurant Stocks Look Tasty’: Jim Cramer Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger

    It’s easy to get the appeal of restaurant stocks in a normalizing economy. So believes Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s Mad Money. Commenting following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech last week, which indicated a willingness by the policy makers to take a less aggressive rate-hiking stance going forward, Cramer has selected several restaurant stocks as looking ripe for the picking. “Maybe the economy’s normalizing here, or at least the Fed chief thinks it could be soon to normalize,” C