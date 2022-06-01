Rams star DT Aaron Donald ‘at peace’ with potential retirement

The Seattle Seahawks are entering a new era and part of this era includes uncertainty among all three of their NFC West foes. Star 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel is skipping OTA’s and wishes to be traded away from the Bay Area. Meanwhile, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is skipping OTA’s as well, along with an offseason rife with drama which included deleting all the Cardinals pictures from his social media in his desire for a new contract.

But the biggest domino still yet to be decided is Aaron Donald of the LA Rams. During the Super Bowl, rumors began to swirl the three-time defensive player of the year might consider retirement should the Rams hoist the Lombardi trophy. Well, the Rams did indeed prove victorious, yet Donald’s future remains uncertain.

While Donald is a fierce competitor, he too is also seeking a new contract. If he doesn’t get the number he is looking for, he apparently is more than happy to walk away.

Aaron Donald is at peace with retiring if a new contract with the Rams doesn't get worked out. (via @IAMATHLETEpod) pic.twitter.com/IxWiDzhqMu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 30, 2022

Donald is perhaps the most disruptive defender in NFL history. Losing him to retirement would be a major blow to the Rams defense, even if they have Jalen Ramsey and the recently acquired Bobby Wagner from Seattle.

Of course, there won’t be one single 12th Man or Woman who would be sad to see Donald retire. For years, Donald has wreaked havoc on the much-maligned offensive line of the Seahawks. Even with the mobile Russell Wilson and his ability to escape, Donald always seems to be there to ruin Seattle’s day offensively.

Here’s hoping the Rams’ seemingly limitless cap space finally runs out and won’t be able to give yet another massive extension.

Story continues

Related

Seahawks' division rivals in disarray as OTAs begin

List