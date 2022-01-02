Rams star CB Jalen Ramsey shoves teammate Taylor Rapp in facemask during huddle vs. Ravens

Just minutes into Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey shoved a teammate during a brief altercation in a huddle.

The FOX broadcast showed video of Rams safety Taylor Rapp apparently shouting something toward Ramsey, who was off screen until Ramsey's open right hand was shown shoving Rapp on the facemask of Rapp's helmet. Rapp's head snapped backward because of the contact. Both players then had to be separated, with cornerback David Long Jr. holding Ramsey back and safety Jordan Fuller and linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo holding back Rapp.

At the time of the incident, the game was scoreless, early in the first quarter. It is unclear what prompted the altercation.

Ramsey, 27, is a two-time All-Pro who was recently selected to his fifth Pro Bowl in six NFL seasons. Rapp, 24, plays next to Ramsey for the majority of Los Angeles' snaps on the right side of the defense. The Rams, however, often move Ramsey all over the field.

The Rams (11-4) are currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC, while the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) are No. 10 in the AFC and in need of a victory and some help to climb back into the playoff picture.

The Ravens led Los Angeles 7-0 at the end of the first quarter after Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a pick-six — his NFL-high fourth of the season — to Ravens safety Chuck Clark.

