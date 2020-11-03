Rams stand pat at trade deadline for first time in three years

The 2020 NFL trade deadline came and went on Tuesday without so much as a single notable trade. Deals were made earlier involving Kwon Alexander and Desmond King, and the Dolphins traded Isaiah Ford before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, but there were no blockbusters like in recent years.

And for the first time since 2017, the Rams stood pat without making a trade. Last year, they acquired Jalen Ramsey, Austin Corbett and Kenny Young, while also trading away Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters. The year prior, Dante Fowler Jr. was brought in to provide some pass-rush help.

But this time around, the Rams felt confident in their current group of players, even despite the weaknesses seen at linebacker and kicker. It’s hard to blame them for not making a move, too.

With the expected salary cap restraints that could come in 2021, potentially putting several teams in a bind financially, the Rams need all the carryover money they can get. By acquiring another player, they would’ve taken on additional salary cap obligations, which would hurt their situation next year.

Not to mention, COVID-19 restrictions make it difficult for a player to contribute right away after joining his new team. For instance, Kai Forbath, who the Rams signed off the Bears’ practice squad, wasn’t able to practice with L.A. until more than a week later.

The Rams are currently on a bye, so that would’ve given them an extra week to get a player up to speed, but they clearly didn’t feel confident that anyone available would’ve helped them enough to warrant a deal.