Rams ST coordinator Joe DeCamilis out Saturday due to COVID protocols

The Rams will be short a member of their coaching staff for Saturday’s preseason finale.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that special teams coordinator Joe DeCamilis will not be with the team when they take on the Broncos. He adds that DeCamilis is feeling well and eager to be back with the team.

Punter Johnny Hekker is currently the only Rams player on the COVID-19 reserve list. Punter Corey Bojorquez was on the list and missed last week’s game, but was activated this week.

DeCamilis is vaccinated, so he can return before missing 10 days if he has two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Dwayne Stukes is the Rams’ assistant special teams coach and will presumably take on DeCamilis’ duties for Saturday’s game.

