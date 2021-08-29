Rams snap counts: Tutu Atwell, Bobby Evans get long look vs. Broncos

The Rams don’t treat the preseason like most other teams, keeping just about all of their projected starters and key backups off the field for all three games. That gives the younger guys an opportunity to prove themselves before final cuts are made, needing to impress the coaching staff one last time in order to make the team.

Looking at the snap counts from Saturday’s game against the Broncos, we can glean which players the coaches wanted a longer look at before the roster is set, a group that included Tutu Atwell and Bobby Evans.

Below are the snap counts on offense and defense.

Offense

The Rams gave Alaric Jackson, Bobby Evans and Tremayne Anchrum all long looks once again on the offensive line, attempting to sort out who will make the 53-man roster. Evans should be a lock as a backup guard, but Jackson and Anchrum aren’t so certain to make the team. Coleman Shelton played the fewest snaps of any offensive linemen (24), which could be a sign that he’s made the final roster as a backup interior linemen.

Tutu Atwell played 69 of a possible 73 snaps, fewer than only Trishton Jackson at wideout; he played 72 of 73 in his return from injury. J.J. Koski played 93% of the snaps, too, but he only caught one pass for 5 yards. Jeremiah Haydel and Landen Akers didn’t really factor into the mix on offense.

Xavier Jones played 53 of the 73 offensive snaps, getting 14 carries and being targeted five times, so he had his opportunities. Otis Anderson Jr. was the only other running back to play against the Broncos as Jake Funk got the night off – potentially an indication that he’s the No. 3 running back.

Brycen Hopkins, Kendall Blanton and Jacob Harris all played between 25 and 29 snaps, with the coaching staff getting one last look at all three players. Harris is the only lock for the final roster, with Hopkins and Blanton likely fighting for one spot.

Defense

There was a much wider spread of players who suited up on defense for the Rams. J.R. Reed played more than anyone, with 42 defensive snaps, followed by Brontae Harris and Marquise Copeland. Dont'e Deayon also played a bunch, staying on the field for 38 snaps (63%).

Micah Kiser played 14 snaps in the preseason finale, one of the few notable players who suited up in this game. Terrell Burgess and Terrell Lewis were two others, playing 27 and 28 snaps, respectively. Robert Rochell played 19 snaps in his first game without a cast on his hand, with Travin Howard playing 18 snaps himself.

Christian Rozeboom and Jake Gervase got most of the playing time at inside linebacker, playing 33 and 28 snaps, respectively. Rozeboom had a good performance to cap off the preseason, but Gervase once again struggled at his new position.

Bobby Brown III played 27 snaps before leaving with a knee injury. His fellow draftee, Earnest Brown IV, played 23 snaps, primarily as an edge rusher on the left side of the defense.

