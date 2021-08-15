Rams snap counts: Hodges outsnaps Perkins and a near-even split at RB

With a 90-man roster in the first week of the preseason, the Rams had a lot of players to sort through – even after holding about 35 guys out of action. They mixed things up on offense and defense, rotating players in and out to give everyone who was healthy a chance to prove himself.

Ultimately, they suffered a 13-6 loss to the Chargers, but things should be better next week against the Raiders with young players gaining experience this weekend.

Here’s a look at how the playing time shook out, analyzing the snap counts on offense and defense.

Offense

Sean McVay expected a split near 50-50 at quarterback between Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges, but they didn’t quite get to that even of a time share. Hodges played slightly more, earning 34 snaps to Perkins’ 22. Perkins was the better quarterback for the Rams, making plays with his arm and legs to the tune of 65 total yards and a touchdown.

The running back snap division was almost even between Xavier Jones, Jake Funk and Raymond Calais. Jones played the most with 22 snaps, followed by Funk (19) and Calais (15). None of them really stood out with great performances, but the offensive line did little to clear running lanes.

J. Koski led all wide receivers with 48 snaps played, catching three passes for 36 yards in those reps. Landen Akers played the second-most snaps with 31. Tutu Atwell and Trishton Jackson were almost even at 26 and 24 snaps, respectively. Ben Skowronek was limited to only four snaps before fracturing his forearm, which will require surgery.

The offensive line was led by three guys who played every snap: Alaric Jackson, Tremayne Anchrum and Chandler Brewer. Bobby Evans also started at right guard and played 30 snaps, which amounted to 54%. Coleman Shelton, Jeremiah Kolone and Jordan Meredith played 30, 26 and 26 snaps, respectively, as they were the only other offensive linemen to play. Joseph Noteboom had the night off, along with the other five projected starters.

Brycen Hopkins played the most snaps of any tight end at 33, with Jacob Harris earning 23 snaps himself. Kendall Blanton did not play, but Kyle Markway mixed in for 13 snaps at tight end. Hopkins was targeted twice and had one catch for 3 yards.

Defense

Brontae Harris was tested early and often by the Chargers’ quarterbacks, holding up fairly well in coverage. He played 52 snaps, the most of any player. Donovan Olumba, who the Rams recently signed, was second with 44 snaps played. Elsewhere in the secondary, J.R. Reed played 38 snaps (and played well in that time), JuJu Hughes matched him with 38 snaps of his own, as did Kareem Orr.

Rookies Paris Ford and Troy Warner each played 21 snaps at safety, though it wasn’t the cleanest game for Ford in the secondary. Tyler Hall rounded out the defensive backs with 14 snaps played.

Jake Gervase made his debut as a linebacker in this game, starting alongside Ernest Jones and playing 38 snaps. Jones played 38, as well, looking comfortable in his first NFL game. Derrick Moncrief and Christian Rozeboom were the second-team linebackers, playing 21 snaps together. No other inside linebackers played, so Travin Howard, Micah Kiser, Troy Reeder and Kenny Young had the night off.

Along the defensive line, Earnest Brown IV played the most with 38 snaps. He mixed in some reps as an edge rusher, too, so it wasn’t primarily as a down lineman. Jonah Williams played 32 snaps, followed by George Silvanic (25), Eric Banks (24) and Marquise Copeland (24). Michael Hoecht only played 20 snaps, trailing the other young defensive linemen. John Daka and Max Roberts played 19 snaps each, though they also mixed in reps on the edge.

Justin Lawler, the star of the night, played only 24 snaps but still had five tackles and two QB hits. Chris Garrett led the edge rushers with 25 snaps, as he and Lawler were the primary outside linebackers, earning the start up front.

