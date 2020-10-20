Rams slip slightly in NFL power rankings after loss to 49ers

The Rams entered Week 6 with a two-game winning streak and a strong 4-1 record. An injury-ravaged 49ers team was next on the schedule, looking like a great opportunity for the Rams to grab their fifth win of the season.

But things didn’t go according to plan, of course. The 49ers beat the Rams 24-16, dropping L.A.’s record to 4-2. The Rams slipped into a tie with the Cardinals in the division, though they’re technically third due to a tiebreaker.

In this week’s power rankings from Touchdown Wire, the Rams are also lower. They dropped from the No. 7 spot, but not out of the top 10. Heading into Week 7, the Rams are 10th in the power rankings, just behind the Bills (9) and Bears (8).

Here’s what Mark Schofield wrote about the Rams in this week’s power rankings

How much do you trust the Los Angeles Rams right now? After a lackluster performance on Sunday night, in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams fell to 4-2. Still a very good record, but look at those four wins. They came against the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Washington Football Team, and the Dallas Cowboys back in Week 1. They have feasted on the worst division in football. But the two occasions where they had to step outside the comfort zone of the NFC East? A loss to the Buffalo Bills and now a loss to the 49ers.

The Rams will take on the Bears in Week 7, who are currently 5-1 and leading the NFC North. Although many believe Chicago is not as good as its record indicates, the defense has given the Rams trouble in the last two seasons.

This could be the Rams’ toughest test yet, even if Chicago’s offense is nothing to write home about. A win will give L.A. its first win outside the NFC East, while a loss will further bring into question how good the Rams actually are with all of their wins coming against the worst division in football.