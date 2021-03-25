Rams slip in offseason power rankings after free-agent losses

Breaking News:

Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
The Los Angeles Rams started the offseason with a bang when they traded Jared Goff and three draft picks to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford. That move immediately improved their Super Bowl LVI odds, bumping them up to third-best in the NFL.

But they’ve suffered some recent losses in free agency with the likes of John Johnson, Troy Hill, Gerald Everett and Samson Ebukam leaving. They remain one of the best teams in the NFC and still have the third-best odds to win next year’s Super Bowl, but they slipped in NFL.com’s latest power rankings after the first wave of free agency.

Dan Hanzus of Around the NFL dropped the Rams one spot from No. 8 to 9 this week, citing their quiet free-agent approach and pointing out that the DeSean Jackson signing may not pan out like some expect.

Previous rank: No. 8

Sean McVay wanted a fresh start on offense, and he got it with Matthew Stafford. The longtime Lions star had reached a stage in his career where he, too, needed something of a reboot, and it’s not hard to imagine Stafford and McVay making beautiful music together. L.A. has been otherwise quiet in free agency, though the signing of DeSean Jackson adds some more intrigue — even if DeSean Jackson signings are almost always better in theory than they are in reality.

Aside from landing Stafford, the Rams also re-signed Leonard Floyd as their big-ticket free agent. He solidifies the pass rush by returning to Los Angeles, preventing an even bigger hole from opening up at outside linebacker.

But the Rams still need a center, defensive end and cornerback, as well as another edge rusher. Those voids should be filled in the draft, but don’t rule out Austin Blythe returning or the Rams adding a cheaper cornerback in free agency.

  • Why Is Microsoft Interested In Acquiring Discord?

    Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) is in talks to acquire Discord Inc. for more than $10 billion, as reported by Bloomberg, and there could be several ways the tech giant stands to benefit if such a deal goes through. What Happened: Bloomberg gaming journalist Jason Schreier noted that a deal would join two companies that are pursuing audiences far beyond gamers. San Francisco-based Discord is a communications platform — with VoIP, instant messaging, and digital distribution capabilities — that connects game studios and publishers with their communities. Gamers primarily use Discord, and its rise coincided with the exploding popularity of online multiplayer games like Epic Games' "Fortnite." Advantages For Microsoft: Discord benefited from the social distancing and remote work culture during the pandemic-induced lockdown. The app's downloads grew to about 800,000 a day while its user base peaked at over 140 million monthly active users last year. Amid the pandemic, Discord became a hub for communities interested in the Black Lives Matter movement, book clubs, home work help and more, helping to pitch itself as a “place to talk,” Schreier noted. An acquisition of Discord will benefit Microsoft, which has been seeking assets to build communities, he said. As anyone can create their own community or server on Discord, these varied communities may be Discord’s biggest selling point for Microsoft, Schreier added. Microsoft may seek to integrate Discord with Xbox Game Pass, its Netflix-like subscription service for video games. Compared to other social media platforms, the lack of advertisements is a major reason for Discord’s popularity, according to Schreier. Instead, the company generates subscription revenue from its Nitro service offerings of $9.99 a month and $99.99 per year. See Also: From Amazon Towards Microsoft — Why 'Tide Is Shifting In The Cloud Arms Race' Why It Matters: Xbox has been a hit for Microsoft, and the company now has a gaming division worth billions of dollars annually. In the most recent second quarter, the Xbox business recorded 40% growth year-over-year. The acquisition of Discord will further give a boost to Microsoft’s gaming business. Price Action: Microsoft shares closed about 0.7% higher on Tuesday at $237.58. Read Next: Qualcomm Said To Be Developing Android-Based Nintendo Switch Clone See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMicrosoft Said To Be In Discussions To Acquire Discord For Over BBeyond WallStreetBets, Analyst Sees GameStop Benefiting From These 3 Factors© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Richard Sherman loves Matthew Stafford’s fit with Rams, predicts 5,000-yard season

    5 biggest needs for Raiders after first week of free agency and best available player to fill them

