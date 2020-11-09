Rams are slight home favorites over Seahawks in Week 10

The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for the Los Angeles Rams, who were dominated by the Dolphins in Week 8. They also couldn’t have gotten much more help than they did during their week off, with the NFC West going 0-3 this week, including a 44-34 loss by the Seahawks to the Bills.

The Rams will be back in action on Sunday when they host the Seahawks, and surprisingly, they’re actually favored over Seattle in this matchup. According to BetMGM, the Rams are 1.5-point favorites over the Seahawks despite being one game behind them in the standings.

The Over/Under is set at 55.5 points, and the money line on the Rams is -125. That means a $125 wager on the Rams to win outright returns a profit of $100.

This is the sixth consecutive week the Rams have been the favorites after starting the season as underdogs in each of their first three games. The Seahawks haven’t been underdogs since Week 1 against the Falcons, which in hindsight sounds ridiculous.

In their last 10 meetings, the Rams are 7-3 against Seattle and have covered the spread six times. The average scoring margin is 24.7-20.2 in favor of the Rams.

