Rams are signing RB Royce Freeman, a former 3rd-round pick

Out of nowhere, Rams running back Sony Michel told Sean McVay on Saturday morning that he’s retiring from the NFL. It was unexpected, and after practice, McVay said to reporters that the team was looking to bring in at least one more running back to fill the void.

Well, it didn’t take the Rams long to find someone. They’ve agreed to terms with Royce Freeman, who’s entering his sixth season in the NFL. He was a third-round pick by the Broncos in 2018 and has also spent time with the Panthers and Texans.

Freeman, 27, has 1,473 career rushing yards and eight touchdowns, adding 85 receptions for 519 yards and another touchdown as a receiver. Last season in Houston, he carried it 41 times for 117 yards but he did not score a touchdown.

With Freeman joining the Rams’ roster, they now have Cam Akers, Kyren Williams, Zach Evans and Ronnie Rivers alongside the former Texans running back.

It’s possible the Rams will add a sixth running back at some point based on McVay’s comments Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire