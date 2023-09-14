Rams signing QB Brett Rypien to 53-man roster with Stetson Bennett on NFI list

It didn’t take long for Brett Rypien to make his way onto the Rams’ 53-man roster after being cut before Week 1. After Los Angeles placed Stetson Bennett on the non-football illness list Wednesday, the team is signing Rypien to the active roster from the practice squad, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Rypien will once again back up Matthew Stafford this week when the Rams host the 49ers on Sunday.

Sean McVay did not want to share any details on the nature of Bennett’s absence, requesting multiple times during Wednesday’s press conference to leave the issue alone. All we know is Bennett’s absence is not because of the shoulder injury he’s been dealing with.

Rypien spent the entire offseason with the Rams before landing on the practice squad, operating as the No. 3 quarterback behind Stafford and Bennett. He has a good grasp of the offense, so the Rams are leaning on him as the backup for now.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire