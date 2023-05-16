Rams are signing Ohio State rookie DL Taron Vincent

The Los Angeles Rams need depth along the defensive line after losing Greg Gaines and A’Shawn Robinson in free agency, and they did well to add some help in the draft. They’re bringing in another D-lineman post-draft, too, signing Ohio State’s Taron Vincent.

Vincent went undrafted this year but will be looking to make the Rams’ roster as a rookie. He’s the son of NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent, who has held that position since 2014. Troy Vincent was a cornerback in the NFL from 1992-2006, playing for the Dolphins, Eagles, Bills and Washington.

Taron Vincent spent five seasons at Ohio State, though he didn’t play in 2019 due to a torn labrum. He finished his career with 58 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and eight tackles for a loss. He’s slightly undersized at 6-foot-1 and 305 pounds but was productive at Ohio State.

Rams are signing former Ohio State free-agent defensive lineman Taron Vincent, the son of NFL executive Troy Vincent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 15, 2023

More Latest Rams news!

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire