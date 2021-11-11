Rams are signing Odell Beckham Jr. to 1-year deal

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
It seemed like the Rams pushed all their chips into the middle of the table when they acquired Von Miller, but they still had a few left in front of them. They’ve agreed to terms a contract with Odell Beckham Jr., who was a free agent after being waived by the Browns last week.

The team made the news official on Thursday after there was a flurry of conflicting reports about whether Beckham was actually heading to the Rams.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, who was first to report the Rams were finalizing a deal with Beckham, it’s a one-year deal for Beckham. The exact terms of the contract have not yet been disclosed, but given the Rams’ lack of cap space, it’s not likely to be a very expensive contract for the remainder of the season.

