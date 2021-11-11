Rams are signing Odell Beckham Jr. to 1-year deal

It seemed like the Rams pushed all their chips into the middle of the table when they acquired Von Miller, but they still had a few left in front of them. They’ve agreed to terms a contract with Odell Beckham Jr., who was a free agent after being waived by the Browns last week.

The team made the news official on Thursday after there was a flurry of conflicting reports about whether Beckham was actually heading to the Rams.

OBJ in LA has a nice ring to it. 😎 The Rams have agreed to terms with WR @obj. pic.twitter.com/AX6vM4mWXw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 11, 2021

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, who was first to report the Rams were finalizing a deal with Beckham, it’s a one-year deal for Beckham. The exact terms of the contract have not yet been disclosed, but given the Rams’ lack of cap space, it’s not likely to be a very expensive contract for the remainder of the season.