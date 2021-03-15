Rams re-signing Leonard Floyd to 4-year, $64 million deal
The Rams aren’t going to let Leonard Floyd leave Los Angeles after he put together a career year in 2020. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams are re-signing Floyd to a four-year deal worth $64 million. The Rams gave Floyd a one-year, $10 million contract last offseason and he immediately rewarded them with a 10.5-sack season, replacing Dante Fowler as the team’s top edge rusher. After a disappointing start to his career in Chicago, Floyd erupted with the Rams last season to earn a massive payday this year.