The Rams are making a move to solidify their depth at tight end.

Los Angeles is signing Kendall Blanton off its practice squad to its 53-man roster, per agent Kenny Zuckerman.

After the Rams placed Johnny Mundt on injured reserve with a torn ACL, the Rams used a standard elevation to activate Blanton for last week’s victory over Detroit. Blanton played two offensive snaps and six special teams snaps in the contest. The Rams signed Blanton as an undrafted free agent out of Mizzou in 2019. He’s spent most of the last two years on the club’s practice squad, though he did appear in one game back in 2019.

Los Angeles also has Brycen Hopkins and Jacob Harris at tight end behind starter Tyler Higbee. A fourth-round pick in 2020, Hopkins has not appeared in a game in 2021. Harris, a fourth-round pick this year, has appeared in all seven games, playing the majority of special teams snaps.

Rams signing Kendall Blanton to 53-man roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk