Rams are re-signing Joseph Noteboom to 3-year deal worth up to $47.5 million

The first free-agent domino has fallen for the Los Angeles Rams, and though it’s not a marquee player like Von Miller or Odell Beckham Jr., it is an important move.

The Rams have agreed to terms on a new three-year contract for Joseph Noteboom. According to Ian Rapoport, the contract has a base value of $40 million and can be worth up to $47.5 million. He can earn that extra $7.5 million through playtime incentives, Rapoport noted.

He gets $25 million guaranteed, as well, so it’s a big payday for the likely heir to Andrew Whitworth’s throne at left tackle. Whitworth hasn’t officially retired yet, but with Noteboom back, that news could come soon.

The #Rams are keeping OT Joe Noteboom on a three-year deal with a base value of $40M that includes $25M guaranteed, sources say. Max value: $47.5 million. Huge deal for Noteboom, who has played LT when Andrew Whitworth is out. https://t.co/kaCV5VMT9W — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

Noteboom has played both guard and tackle in the NFL since being drafted by the Rams in the third round in 2018. He filled in well at left tackle when Whitworth was out due to COVID-19 or injuries.

In four seasons, he’s made 17 career starts in the regular season, as well as one in the playoffs.