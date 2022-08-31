Rams are signing Jacob Harris to the practice squad

One of the most surprising cuts the Los Angeles Rams made ahead of the league’s Tuesday deadline to trim rosters to 53 players was Jacob Harris. After clearing waivers, the Rams are bringing back Harris by signing him to their practice squad.

Los Angeles took Harris in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft in hopes they could develop him into a versatile offensive weapon. The UCF product would begin his career with the Rams at the tight end position, but he would make the move to wide receiver before suffering a season-ending injury that cut his rookie season short.

Ahead of the 2022 season, Harris has continued to make the full transition to playing the wide receiver position. Despite being a freak athlete at 6-foot-6, Harris is raw in the other areas of his game, so keeping him on the practice squad allows him to further his development.

WR Jacob Harris is re-signing to the Rams’ practice squad, source said. I would expect that he is among their priority call-up candidates even while not on the 53-man, because of what he can do in all four phases of special teams. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 31, 2022

It was a bit of a surprise to see the second-year wideout released on Tuesday, especially since he can contribute on special teams. Of the 152 snaps Harris logged in his rookie season, 137 of them came on special teams.

With Tutu Atwell getting more comfortable in the offense, Brandon Powell being the return man, and the emergence of Lance McCutcheon, it was tough for Harris to carve out a spot at the wide receiver position. But if the Rams need to call up a wide receiver during the upcoming season, Harris could find himself on the active roster again due to his familiarity with the offense and ability to produce on special teams.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire