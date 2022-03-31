Rams signing free agent LB Bobby Wagner

The Los Angeles Rams are signing linebacker Bobby Wagner to a five-year, $50 million contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Wagner (6-0, 242 pounds) played college football at Utah State and he entered the league with the Seattle Seahawks as a second-round draft pick in 2012, one round before the Seahawks drafted quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wagner and Wilson were teammates in Seattle from 2012-2021, helping the Seahawks reach two Super Bowls, winning one of them. They combined to tatal 17 Pro Bowl selections in 10 seasons.

Wilson tried to recruit Wagner to the Denver Broncos, but the linebacker opted to join the Rams instead. He was likely too expensive for the Broncos anyway.

Wagner is set to turn 32 this summer but he’s been productive in recent seasons, totaling 170 tackles last year. Through ten seasons in the NFL, Wagner has recorded 1,383 tackles, 78 quarterback hits, 60 pass breakups, 23.5 sacks, 11 interceptions and six forced fumbles in 151 games.

