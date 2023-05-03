Rams are signing former Broncos QB Brett Rypien

The Los Angeles Rams added a quarterback during the 2023 NFL draft by selecting Stetson Bennett in the fourth round. Just a few days after making Bennett the second quarterback on the roster, the Rams are signing Brett Rypien to a one-year deal.

QB Brett Rypien is signing a 1-year deal with the Rams per source. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) May 3, 2023

Rypien began his career as an undrafted rookie with the Denver Broncos in 2020. In his three seasons with the Broncos, Rypien made 3 starts and recorded a 2-1 record, while totaling 778 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, and eight interceptions in his career.

Before the 2023 NFL draft, the only quarterback the Rams had on their roster was Matthew Stafford. Bennett was selected in the fourth round in this year’s draft out of Georgia with the idea that he’d become the immediate backup to Stafford.

However, the signing of Rypien is interesting as it remains to be seen if the Rams intend on keeping three quarterbacks on the roster in 2023. At the very least, the Rams will have another quarterback taking the field during training camp alongside Stafford and Bennett.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire