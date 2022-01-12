Rams are signing Eric Weddle ahead of playoffs

The Los Angeles Rams are bringing back a familiar face for their upcoming playoff run. According to his agent, the Los Angeles Rams are signing Eric Weddle – a stunning move just before Monday’s wild-card game against the Arizona Cardinals.

After losing Jordan Fuller to a season-ending ankle injury in Week 18 and with Taylor Rapp suffering a concussion in the season finale, the Rams have gotten dangerously thin at safety. Weddle hasn’t played since 2019 when he was with the Rams, announcing his retirement in February of 2020.

Two years ago, Weddle started all 16 games for Los Angeles and made 108 tackles, also breaking up four passes.

Weddle just turned 37 years old and while he obviously is no longer in his prime, he does have familiarity with the Rams’ defense after spending one season in Los Angeles. However, that was with Wade Phillips as the defensive coordinator, and the Rams now have Raheem Morris leading the defense.

It’s obviously a surprising move, but the Rams were desperate for help. Their only two healthy safeties are Terrell Burgess and Nick Scott.