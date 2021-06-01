The Rams are adding a defensive back.

Per Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, Los Angeles is signing Dayan Lake.

Lake entered the league last year as an undrafted free agent out of BYU. He was with the Rams in 2020 training camp but the club waived him during roster cuts. He then spent time on the Patriots practice squad in December.

Lake should provide some depth for the team’s offseason program and training camp behind key starters like Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams.

Rams signing Dayan Lake originally appeared on Pro Football Talk