Rams signing BYU safety Troy Warner, brother of 49ers LB Fred Warner

The Rams-49ers rivalry just got a bit more interesting in one household.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL draft, the Rams agreed to a deal with BYU safety Troy Warner. And if the name looks familiar, it should. Warner is the brother of 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, who also went to BYU.

Troy announced the news on Twitter after the draft, thanking the Rams for the opportunity to compete for a roster spot. He added that he’s ready to get to work.

His brother Fred replied, calling it a “blessing” and saying he wishes Troy joined him with the 49ers. They each seem excited to face each other twice a year, assuming Troy makes the Rams’ roster.

My dawg!! Looking forward to playing you twice a year!! It’s all luv❤️ — Troy Warner (@TroWarner) May 2, 2021

In five seasons at BYU, Troy Warner made 120 tackles, had two interceptions and broke up 16 total passes.