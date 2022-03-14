Rams signing Brian Allen to 3-year, $24 million extension
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Los Angeles RamsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Los Angeles Rams are keeping the status quo at center. According to Albert Breer, they’re re-signing Brian Allen, who was an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
The deal is for three years and is worth $24 million, averaging $8 million per year. This was an important move for the Rams to get done, keeping stability on the interior of their offensive line – especially with Austin Corbett also being a free agent.
Center market full of guys staying put—Ryan Jensen in Tampa, Ben Jones in Tennessee, and now Brian Allen in Los Angeles. The Rams C is signing a three-year, $24 million deal to stay, per source.
Baltimore's Brad Bozeman probably the top guy left.
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 14, 2022