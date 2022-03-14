Rams signing Brian Allen to 3-year, $24 million extension

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
The Los Angeles Rams are keeping the status quo at center. According to Albert Breer, they’re re-signing Brian Allen, who was an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The deal is for three years and is worth $24 million, averaging $8 million per year. This was an important move for the Rams to get done, keeping stability on the interior of their offensive line – especially with Austin Corbett also being a free agent.

