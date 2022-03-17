Rams are signing Allen Robinson to 3-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams have made their first big move of the offseason. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, they are signing Allen Robinson to a three-year deal worth $46.5 million.

It comes with $30.7 million fully guaranteed, so it’s a big contract for the 28-year-old receiver. He joins a receiving corps that already features Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson, but he’ll likely take over as the No. 3 target in the Rams offense.

Robinson has spent the last four years with the Bears, catching 293 passes for 3,561 yards and 18 touchdowns in 57 games played. Despite never playing with a top-tier quarterback, Robinson still has three 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, proving to be a productive receiver no matter the situation.

The #Rams are signing WR Allen Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million deal that includes $30.7M fully guaranteed, per sources. The deal was negotiated by agents @bparker of @vaynersports and Roosevelt Barnes. https://t.co/sBlfz6iTEb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2022

This move likely means the Rams will not re-sign Odell Beckham Jr., who’s also a free agent. They’re paying big money to three receivers now, with Robinson, Kupp and Woods all making more than $15 million per year.

The next question is how this impacts Woods and Jefferson. Woods is coming off a torn ACL and Jefferson is clearly someone the Rams want more out of after signing Beckham and now Robinson. Wide receiver depth is great, but there are only so many targets to go around.

