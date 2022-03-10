Rams signed LB Anthony Hines to reserve/futures contract

Inside linebacker should be among the positions of need for the Los Angeles Rams this offseason after that group endured some struggles last season. The Rams added some depth this week, signing Anthony Hines to a reserve/futures contract.

This puts Hines on the 90-man offseason roster, allowing him to participate in spring workouts and minicamp, so long as he remains on the roster. He will then need to make the 53-man roster if he is to play during the regular season.

Hines was signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent last year but didn’t make the regular-season roster. His last season in college was in 2019 at Texas A&M. He opted out of the 2020 season.