Rams signed C Austin Reiter and 4 others to practice squad

Austin Reiter was a player Rams fans often mentioned in the offseason as someone who could potentially replace Austin Blythe at center. The Rams passed on him in free agency but now about nine months later, they’ve finally brought Reiter aboard.

The team announced this weekend that it signed Reiter and four other players to the practice squad, continuing to churn its roster amid these challenging times with COVID-19 running rampant in the locker room.

The other four players are DB Delrick Abrams, OT Adrian Ealy, C Drake Jackson and TE Kyle Markway.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Signed Practice Squad DB Delrick Abrams, T Adrian Ealy, C Drake Jackson, TE Kyle Markway

• Signed Practice Squad Veteran C Austin Reiter — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 18, 2021

The Rams currently have 25 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including six players from the practice squad. With these latest additions, the Rams now have 16 total players on the practice squad.