Rams sign WR Austin Trammell, waive TE Kyle Markway

To help alleviate the absence of Van Jefferson in practice for the next few weeks, the Los Angeles Rams added some help at wide receiver. The team announced Thursday that it has signed Austin Trammell, waiving tight end Kyle Markway to make room for the new receiver.

Trammell signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent last year, spending most of the year on the practice squad. He was active for two games at the end of the season, but he only played special teams. He was released on June 16.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Waived/Injured TE Kyle Markway

• Signed WR Austin Trammell — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 4, 2022

Markway was signed to the Rams’ practice squad late last year, his second stint with the team. He has never appeared in an NFL game, however.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire