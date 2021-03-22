Rams sign speedy veteran WR DeSean Jackson for LA homecoming

GREG BEACHAM
·3 min read
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 27. 2020 file photo, Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson (10) catches a long pass and gets past Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (24) on his way to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. Veteran receiver DeSean Jackson has signed with the Los Angeles Rams, returning to his native Southern California after 13 NFL seasons on the East Coast. The Rams announced the deal for Jackson on Sunday, March 21, 2021 adding him to the targets for new quarterback Matthew Stafford.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Veteran receiver DeSean Jackson agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, returning to his native Southern California after 13 NFL seasons on the East Coast.

Jackson will provide a deep threat for new quarterback Matthew Stafford. The deal also reunites Jackson with Sean McVay, his offensive coordinator for three seasons in Washington.

The 34-year-old Jackson spent his first six NFL seasons and the last two with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he played in just eight games over the last two years due to injuries.

The speedy wideout had the best season of his career in 2013 with 82 catches for 1,332 yards and nine touchdowns for the Eagles, and he followed it with two 1,000-yard seasons for Washington under McVay's leadership. Jackson then spent two seasons with Tampa Bay before rejoining Philadelphia in 2019.

Jackson has spoken in past offseasons about his interest in reuniting with McVay and in playing back home in California. The Rams were in the market for a speedy deep threat to add contrast to McVay's short-pass offense, and Jackson appeared to be an ideal fit even before the Rams got the deal done.

When McVay was asked Friday about the possibility of signing another receiver, the coach smiled and replied: “We’re always trying to add some juice.”

Jackson was born in Los Angeles and grew up in the Crenshaw district. After a standout career at prep powerhouse Long Beach Poly, he spurned USC’s interest and moved north to play three collegiate seasons at California.

Jackson will join fellow Los Angeles-area native Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp as the Rams’ top receivers. Josh Reynolds, the Rams’ No. 3 receiver last season, is an unsigned free agent, while Van Jefferson is expected to get much more playing time in 2021 after being used sparingly as a rookie.

Woods, Kupp and Jefferson are all excellent receivers, but all three play a game based on precision, not overwhelming speed.

Jackson has led the NFL in yards per reception four times in his career — and if he’s healthy, he could fit the Rams’ needs perfectly.

McVay had Sammy Watkins as a deep threat in 2017, and he was followed by Brandin Cooks in 2018 and 2019. Los Angeles traded Cooks early last year and didn't replace his speed.

“When you definitely have skill players with juice, that can threaten the top shelf of the (opponents') coverage,” general manager Les Snead said Friday when asked about the importance of signing a deep threat.

“The difficult part of the equation is finding those players who can actually threaten NFL defenders, because most players that come into this league are fast,” Snead added. "So there is an element where you have to really go search and identify. We’d all love to identify those guys that can even threaten NFL defenders.”

___

Recommended Stories

  • DeSean Jackson agrees to deal with the Rams

    The Los Angeles Rams are signing former Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson

  • Instant analysis: DeSean Jackson’s speed is exactly what Rams offense needs

    The Rams have finally found their deep threat, adding DeSean Jackson on Sunday.

  • Twitter reacts to Rams signing DeSean Jackson

    Twitter is excited to watch Matthew Stafford throwing to DeSean Jackson, for however long the WR can stay healthy.

  • Wide receiver DeSean Jackson reunites with Sean McVay on one-year Rams deal

    The Rams are bringing in some veteran receiving help for new quarterback Matthew Stafford, signing former Long Beach Poly standout DeSean Jackson.

  • DeSean Jackson’s 2019 wish to reunite with Sean McVay has been granted

    DeSean Jackson has wanted to play for Sean McVay again, and now he'll get the chance to.

  • DeSean Jackson joins the Rams

    Receiver DeSean Jackson has a new NFL home, in his hometown. Jackson has agreed to terms with the Rams on a one-year deal. The team announced the move on Sunday night. The 34-year-old Jackson was a second-round pick of the Eagles in 2008. He spent six seasons with the Eagles, three in Washington, two in [more]

  • Rams agree to terms with former Washington, Eagles WR DeSean Jackson

    The 34-year-old wide receiver is headed to his native Los Angeles area

