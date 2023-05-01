Rams sign UT Martin QB Dresser Winn as undrafted rookie

The Los Angeles Rams have found their No. 3 quarterback – for now. On Sunday, the team signed University of Tennessee at Martin quarterback Dresser Winn as an undrafted free agent.

Winn is 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, so he’s not the biggest quarterback but also has good enough size. Last season, he was named an All-OVC second-team player and led UT Martin to back-to-back regular-season championships in the Ohio Valley Conference.

He threw for 2,928 yards and 18 touchdown passes in 2022, completing 61% of his passes with five games of 300-plus yards. Winn finished his career at UT Martin with the fifth-most passing yards (5,800), fifth-most touchdown passes (37) and fourth-most completions (492) in program history.

Congratulations to @UTM_Football quarterback Dresser Winn on signing an undrafted free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams! Release: https://t.co/pWGQIqJzFf#MartinMade | #OVCit pic.twitter.com/ZoRITifALV — UT Martin Athletics (@UTMSports) April 30, 2023

He joins Matthew Stafford and Stetson Bennett as the third quarterback on the Rams’ roster, giving them another passer for the upcoming minicamp and potentially even training camp.

More Latest Rams news!

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire