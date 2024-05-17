Rams sign two more draft picks, only Jared Verse left to sign

The Los Angeles Rams got the majority of their 2024 draft class under contract earlier this week, inking seven of their 10 rookies to four-year deals. On Thursday, they signed two more players, Kamren Kinchens and Brennan Jackson, bringing the total to nine, according to ProFootballTalk.

That leaves just one rookie from the Rams’ draft class to sign: Jared Verse, their first-rounder. Verse has yet to sign his rookie contract, not that it’s anything to worry about. Some deals simply take longer to get done, especially when it comes to first- and second-rounders.

Verse was the 19th overall pick in Round 1 out of Florida State. Spotrac projects his contract will be for four years and worth a total of $15.13 million, with a signing bonus of $7.83 million.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire