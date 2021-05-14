The Rams have their first pick in the 2021 NFL draft in the fold.

Tutu Atwell, a wide receiver from Louisville selected No. 57 overall, has signed his rookie contract with the Rams.

The Rams didn’t have a first-round pick because of the Jalen Ramsey trade, and they also traded down from their third-round pick, so Atwell in the second round was their only pick in the Top 100.

Atwell weighed in at a tiny 155 pounds at his Pro Day, but he has impressive speed, with a 4.32 40-yard dash.

Rams sign Tutu Atwell originally appeared on Pro Football Talk