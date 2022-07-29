The Rams signed free agent running back Trey Ragas, the team announced Friday. They waived running back Xavier Jones with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Ragas signed with the Raiders after going undrafted out of Louisiana last year. He spent most of the season on their practice squad but got elevated to make one appearance in a Week 14 loss to the Chiefs.

Ragas ran once for 9 yards and caught two passes for 6 yards in that appearance.

He signed a futures contract with the Raiders this offseason, but they waived him in May.

Jones joined the Rams in 2020 after going undrafted. He played 13 games as a rookie, but he missed the entire 2021 season after injuring an ankle in the preseason.

Rams sign Trey Ragas, waive/injured Xavier Jones originally appeared on Pro Football Talk