Rams sign Timarcus Davis, cut three others

The Rams made a few changes to the roster on Monday.

The team announced that they have signed defensive back Timarcus Davis to their 90-man roster. They also announced that they have waived wide receiver Tyler Hudson, linebacker Matthew Jester, and defensive back Jaiden Woodbey.

Davis started his college time at Baylor before transferring and playing in 36 games at Arizona State over the last four years. He had 85 tackles, three interceptions, 13 passes defensed, and a fumble recovery during his time with the Sun Devils.

All three players that were placed on waivers signed with the Rams after going undrafted in April.

