The Rams have signed the four of their 10 draft picks.

They officially have second-round pick Steve Avila under contract. The offensive lineman’s agency announced agreement on the four-year deal Monday.

The Rams also signed seventh-round picks Ethan Evans, Desjuan Johnson and Jason Taylor.

Evans is a punter from Wingate, who averaged 43.2 yards per attempt across four seasons at the Division II school He had 53 punts of 50-plus yards and 89 punts that landed inside an opponent’s 20-yard line. He also has extensive experience with kickoffs, with 213 such attempts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson is a defensive lineman from Toledo, who totaled 65 total tackles, including 16.5 for loss, 5.5 sacks and one interception in 14 games last season.

Taylor is a safety from Oklahoma State who earned first-team All-Big-12 after leading the Cowboys with 99 tackles and six interceptions in 2022. He also had seven pass breakups in 13 starts. His 80 solo tackles ranked fourth in the FBS.

Third-round defensive end Byron Young, third-round defensive end Kobie Turner, fourth-round quarterback Stetson Bennett, fifth-round linebacker Nick Hampton, fifth-round offensive tackle Warren McClendon Jr., fifth-round tight end Davis Allen, fifth-round receiver Puka Nacua, sixth-round defensive back Tre'Vius Tomlinson, sixth-round defensive end Ochaun Mathis and sixth-round running back Zach Evans remain unsigned.

Rams sign three seventh-round draft picks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk