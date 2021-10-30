Rams sign TE Kendall Blanton to 53-man roster, promote two from practice squad

The Rams have yet to find a player to replace Johnny Mundt, who’s out for the year with a torn ACL. However, Kendall Blanton appears to be the next man up after being promoted from the practice squad last week and playing two snaps in the win over Detroit.

He’ll have a more permanent role moving forward, too. The Rams announced Saturday that they’ve signed him to the 53-man roster, which isn’t a temporary promotion like last week’s. They also elevated Antoine Brooks Jr. and Tyler Hall from the practice squad for Week 8 against the Texans.

Teams are permitted to promote up to two players each week from the practice squad.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Free Agent Signing, TE Kendall Blanton

• Activated from Practice Squad DB Antoine Brooks

• Activated from Practice Squad DB Tyler Hall — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 30, 2021

Blanton appears to have lept Jacob Harris and Brycen Hopkins on the depth chart as the No. 2 tight end. Harris didn’t play any offensive snaps last week and Hopkins has been inactive for each game this season.

With Mundt out, the Rams didn’t use nearly as much two-tight end sets against the Lions, reverting to their old ways as primarily a three-receiver team in 11 personnel.

