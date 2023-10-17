Rams sign Royce Freeman to 53-man roster, Darrell Henderson to practice squad

With top two running backs Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers both dealing with an injury, the Rams have made a couple of moves at the position.

Los Angeles has signed Royce Freeman to the 53-man roster off its practice squad and signed Darrell Henderson to the practice squad.

Freeman joined the Rams in late July and was signed to the practice squad at the start of the regular season. Freeman, 27, was out of standard elevations after playing special teams in three games this season. Last year, he rushed for 117 yards on 41 carries for Houston. He also caught six passes for 33 yards.

Henderson was a Rams third-round pick back in 2019, winning Super Bowl LVI with the club in 2021. He was waived last season and claimed by the Jaguars but waived again a couple of weeks later without appearing in a game for Jacksonville.

In 2022, Henderson rushed for 283 yards with three touchdowns for L.A. He also caught 17 passes for 102 yards.