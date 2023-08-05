Rams sign rookie TE Camren McDonald

With Hunter Long still on the PUP list and Davis Allen sidelined due to a hamstring injury, the Los Angeles Rams have gotten thin at tight end. However, they added a little bit of depth Saturday by signing rookie tight end Camren McDonald.

McDonald signed with the Packers following the 2023 NFL draft but was cut earlier this week. He spent five years at Florida State, recording 74 catches for 861 yards and five touchdowns. Last season, he had 21 receptions for a career-high 312 yards.

He’s 6-foot-4 and 242 pounds, so he has good size for the position. He’s lacking speed, though, as evidenced by his 4.99 in the 40-yard dash this offseason.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Free Agent Signing TE Camren McDonald — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 5, 2023

McDonald joins Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins, Allen, Long, Christian Sims and Nikola Kalinic as the tight ends on the Rams’ roster right now.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire