The long-awaited contract extension for Rams wide receiver Robert Woods is done.

Woods and the Rams have agreed to a four-year contract extension with $32 million guaranteed and a maximum value of $68 million, according to multiple reports.

The 28-year-old Woods has been with the Rams since 2017, when he signed a four-year contract as a free agent from the Bills.

Last year Woods had a career-high 90 catches, and had 1,134 receiving yards.

The Rams also recently locked up wide receiver Cooper Kupp for the long term, and they hope the two of them are Jared Goff‘s top receivers for years to come.

Rams sign Robert Woods to four-year extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk