Rams sign RB Malcolm Brown to practice squad, waive RB Trey Ragas and OLB Keir Thomas

It’s a day of reunions for the Los Angeles Rams. In addition to signing Kendall Blanton off the Chiefs’ practice squad, the Rams are also bringing back another familiar face: Malcolm Brown. That’s the same Malcolm Brown who was with the team from 2015-2020 before signing with the Dolphins as a free agent in 2021.

The Rams announced they’ve signed him to the practice squad, waiving running back Trey Ragas to make room for him. Additionally, they waived Keir Thomas from the 53-man roster, likely opening up a spot for Blanton’s arrival – which is not official yet.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Signed Practice Squad Veteran RB Malcolm Brown

• Waived/Injury Settlement RB Trey Ragas

• Waived/No Recall LB Keir Thomas — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 22, 2022

In his last season with the Rams, Brown rushed for a career-high 419 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.1 yards per carry in 2020. He also caught 23 passes for 162 yards, both of which were career bests, too.

Last season in Miami, Brown only played seven games and rushed for 125 yards. He signed with the Saints in July but was waived less than a month later.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire