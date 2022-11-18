Rams sign OT Zachary Thomas to active roster

The Rams are adding to their injury-ravaged offensive line for Week 11. The team announced on Friday that offensive tackle Zachary Thomas has been signed to the active roster.

Thomas was a sixth-round pick by the Bears this year, going 186th overall out of San Diego State. He was waived by the Bears in August and then signed to the practice squad.

Thomas went to Carlsbad High School, so he’s from California, making this a homecoming for the young offensive tackle. At 6-foot-5, 308 pounds, Thomas has the size to play either tackle or guard.

It’s unclear which position the Rams project him at, but they currently list him as a tackle. He gives them some much-needed depth up front.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire