Rams sign OT Ty Nsekhe, release Takk McKinley

The Los Angeles Rams are off this week for their bye, but that won’t stop them from making roster moves. On Tuesday, the Rams made four of them.

The Rams signed veteran offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe off the Colts’ practice squad to the active roster and in order to make room for him, they released edge rusher Takk McKinley, who was signed last month.

Additionally, they placed both Grant Haley and Joe Noteboom on injured reserve. Haley will miss at least four games with an ACL sprain, while Noteboom is out for the year after tearing his Achilles.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Reserve/Injured DB Grant Haley, T Joe Noteboom

• Terminated all contracts DE Takk McKinley

• Free Agent Signing T Ty Nsekhe — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 18, 2022

The Rams needed offensive line depth with Noteboom going down, and Nsekhe provides just that. He hasn’t played a game this season after spending time on the Colts’ practice squad, but he suited up for 12 games with the Cowboys last season.

He’s made 17 starts in his career, which dates back to 2012 when he came into the league with the Colts and had a brief stint with the Rams in St. Louis.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire