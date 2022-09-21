Rams sign OLB Takk McKinley off Titans’ practice squad

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

The Los Angeles Rams are a team that has added a handful of former first-round picks from other teams, and they’re bringing another into the fold this week.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Rams are signing Takk McKinley off the Titans’ practice squad. McKinley will be signed to the Rams’ 53-man roster, and because Los Angeles poached him from another team, he’s required to be on the active roster for at least three weeks – or he must be paid at least three game checks.

McKinley was a first-round pick by the Falcons in 2017 and has since made stops with the Raiders, Browns and Titans. He’s played just 15 games the last two years and has made six starts in that span.

McKinley, who went to UCLA and is from Oakland, is just 26 years old. He’s played 60 games in his career and started 27 of them, recording 20 sacks across five seasons.

McKinley will compete for reps behind Leonard Floyd, Terrell Lewis and Justin Hollins. The Rams also have Keir Thomas on the 53-man roster.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire

