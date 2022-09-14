Rams sign OL Oday Aboushi, promote Jeremiah Kolone to active roster

The Los Angeles Rams’ new-look offensive line has been decimated by injuries in the last few months, losing Logan Bruss for the year and seeing Brian Allen go down with a knee injury of his own.

They’ve rolled with the punches the best they could, continuing to tweak the group up front. On Wednesday, they made two more moves by signing Oday Aboushi to the practice squad and elevating Jeremiah Kolone from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Rams now have a full 53-man roster after placing Kyren Williams on injured reserve Tuesday; Kolone is taking his spot.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Signed Practice Squad Veteran G Oday Aboushi

• Free Agent Signing G Jeremiah Kolone — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 14, 2022

Aboushi came into the NFL as a fifth-round pick in 2013, being selected by the Jets. He’s bounced around since then, making stops in Houston, Seattle, Oakland, Arizona, Detroit and last year with the Chargers.

He’s played 70 games in his career and made 47 starts, including five with the Chargers in 2021. He played with Matthew Stafford for two years in Detroit, starting 10 games in 2019 and 2020.

