Rams sign offensive lineman from Italy, is eligible for extra practice squad spot

The Los Angeles Rams continue to look in different places – besides in the draft, of course – as they attempt to find offensive linemen. Their latest addition comes from Italy as part of the NFL’s International Pathway program.

The league announced Tuesday that the Rams have signed offensive lineman Max Pircher from Italy, who they will carry on the practice squad in 2021 thanks to an exemption that allows teams to carry an additional player for one year.

Pircher has played right tackle, though it’s not clear where he will train with the Rams.

Here is some background on Pircher, via the NFL:

After attending a Swarco Raiders football game in Austria, Pircher tried out for the same team that introduced him to the game. He tried out positions such as tight end and defensive end before settling on offensive line. During the 2019 season, Pircher was named the starting right tackle for the Swarco Raiders and played on the Italian national team. Pircher has since moved on to play for the Hildesheim Invaders in Germany, where he balances playing football and attending school.

Pircher carries plenty of size, being 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds. He previously played handball and hadn’t yet taken up football until a little more than two years ago.

The Rams can carry Pircher on their roster until the end of training camp. After that, he will be eligible to join the practice squad on exemption.