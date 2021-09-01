Rams sign Micah Kiser, Earnest Brown IV and 12 others to practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams waived 24 players over the last few days as they trimmed their roster down to the league limit of 53, but they were able to bring back many of them on the practice squad. The team announced on Wednesday that it has signed 14 players to its practice squad already, all of whom were with the team in camp.

Teams are allowed to carry 16 players on the practice squad this year, with the Rams being allotted 17 spots due to Max Pircher being part of the NFL’s International Player Development Program.

Pircher is among the 14 players signed on Wednesday, so the Rams have three more openings available. Here is the preliminary list of players signed by Los Angeles in the first wave of additions.

WR Landen Akers

RB Otis Anderson

TE Kendall Blanton

T Chandler Brewer

DE Earnest Brown IV

DT Marquise Copeland

DB Dont’e Deayon

G Jeremiah Kolone

WR J.J. Koski

DB Kareem Orr

DB Tyler Hall

LB Micah Kiser

LB Justin Lawler

T Max Pircher (international program)

