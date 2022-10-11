The merry-go-round that has been the Rams’ offensive line continues to spin as the team enters Week Six.

Los Angeles announced on Tuesday that guard David Edwards has been placed on injured reserve, which means he’ll miss at least the next four weeks. The team signed veteran center Matt Skura to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Edwards was placed in the concussion protocol on Sunday. He previously self-reported concussion symptoms and missed the Week Four game against the 49ers, but was cleared to return for Week Five.

Skura signed with the L.A. practice squad in September. He served as the Ravens’ starting center for three seasons from 2018-2020, though he also started 12 games at guard in 2017. He spent the 2021 season with the Giants, starting another 14 games.

As noted by Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, Skura’s promotion could signal that quarterback Matthew Stafford will be working with his fourth different center in six games to start the 2022 season. Stafford currently is tied for the league lead in taking 21 sacks.

The Rams have also waived running back Jake Funk, who had played 61 percent of the team’s special teams snaps in the first five games. Funk was a seventh-round pick in 2021.

Rams sign Matt Skura to 53-man roster, place David Edwards on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk