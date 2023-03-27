Rams re-sign Marquise Copeland

The Rams have brought back some depth for their defensive line.

Los Angeles re-signed Marquise Copeland to a one-year deal, the team announced on Monday.

Copeland entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019, spending the season on Los Angeles’ practice squad. He then appeared in one game for the club in 2020, nine games in 2021, and 15 games with nine starts in 2022.

Last season, Copeland played 31 percent of the Rams’ defensive snaps. He finished with 31 total tackles with two tackles for loss, two QB hits, and a sack.

