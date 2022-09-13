Rams sign long snapper to practice squad, make 2 other roster moves

In the aftermath of their Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Los Angeles Rams have begun making some necessary roster moves before hosting the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. They made three roster moves on Tuesday afternoon, primarily pertaining to the practice squad.

They added a long snapper to the practice squad, placing Dan Isom on the practice squad injured list to free up a spot. They also put Kyren Williams on injured reserve, as expected, which will cause him to miss at least the next four games.

Below are the three moves made by Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Sign LS Matt Overton to practice squad

The Rams added long snapper Matt Overton to their practice squad, a move in response to Matt Orzech’s injury. Orzech suffered a calf strain in the Week 1 loss to Buffalo, and while the Rams expect him to be ready to play against the Falcons, he’s not 100% healthy.

By signing Overton, they at least have a backup option if Orzech can’t go. They’ll have the option to elevate Overton to the active roster this weekend. He snapped for the Chargers last season and spent 2017 and 2018 with the Jaguars when Joe DeCamillis was there.

Place Dan Isom on practice squad injured list

Isom has been put on the practice squad injured list with an undisclosed injury. This opens up a spot on the practice squad, which the Rams filled by signing Overton. It’s unclear what Isom’s injury is or when it occurred but he was not active for Week 1 so it must’ve happened in practice sometime.

Place Kyren Williams on IR

Williams has been put on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, which he’s having surgery for. McVay estimates that Williams will miss 6-8 weeks, and by being placed on IR, he cannot return until sitting out at least four games.

This was an expected move so it’s hardly surprising. His injury occurred on a kickoff return against the Bills last week.

