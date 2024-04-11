Rams re-sign LB Troy Reeder

Free agent linebacker Troy Reeder is returning to the Rams, the team announced Thursday.

He has spent four of his five NFL seasons with the Rams, including in 2023 when he totaled 23 tackles in 17 games, with six starts.

Reeder spent the 2022 season with the Chargers.

He has appeared in 83 regular-season games with 31 starts. Reeder has recorded 241 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, 17 pressures, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, six pass breakups, nine passes defended, eight quarterback hits and nine hurries.

Reeder also has played seven postseason games with five starts and was a member of the Rams' Super Bowl LVI win against the Bengals at SoFi Stadium. He has totaled 36 tackles, two pressures, two passes defended, one pass breakup, two pressures and two quarterback hits in postseason action.

Reeder entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019 after playing collegiately at Delaware.